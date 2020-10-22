Much Needed

The AMERICAN URBAN RADIO INSPIRATIONAL NETWORK (AURIN) will launch the second in a continuing series of virtual discussions in support of the nation's church community. You can watch it on FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, or listen to it here.

The one-hour virtual event will take place TONIGHT (10/22) at 6p (ET). It will be hosted by GRAMMY Award winner/AURIN’s syndicated host HEZEKIAH WALKER. The evening will feature four of America's leading clergy.

Guests will include Pastor CORDELIA WALLACE of the AGAPE CATHEDRAL in BROOKLYN, NY; Bishop DARIUS J. NIXON, Sr. Pastor/Founder of INNER CITY PROPHETIC MINISTRIES, JAMAICA-QUEENS, NY; ANTHONY GILYARD, Sr. Pastor of BETHLEHEM JUDAH CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP, ELIZABETH, NJ, and Pastor SHOMARI L. WHITE, Founder/Sr. Pastor of HAVE LIFE CHURCH in CHARLOTTE, NC.

WALKER said, “It was a great pleasure to have a strategic dialog with some of the most prolific preachers of our time. I believe our viewers will come away with new thoughts and energy as they navigate through their own Church experiences”.

