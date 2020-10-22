Amy Brown (Photo: Facebook)

iHEARTMEDIA and AMY BROWN, co-host of "THE BOBBY BONES SHOW," will partner to launch THE AMY BROWN PODCAST NETWORK. The agreement includes a slate of health and wellness podcasts that will be co-produced by BROWN and iHEARTRADIO. BROWN already hosts the podcast "4 Things With AMY BROWN" for iHEARTMEDIA.

“Our goal is to provide the highest quality programming across every podcast genre – and health and wellness is one of the most important categories in the medium right now, given the engagement of the listeners and the authenticity of the content,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “AMY is an incredible podcast talent – not just as the host of her own show, but someone who has a great eye for recruiting and developing new podcasts, too – and we want to support that however we can."

