A Needed Discusssion

BONNEVILLE Urban AC KBLX (102.9)/SAN FRANCISCO will hold “THE WOMEN OF KBLX VIRTUAL EMPOWERMENT FORUM” this SATURDAY (10/24) from 11a-1p (PT).

The presentation is being presented by DREAM CORPS. KBLX’s KIMMIE TEE, NIKKI THOMAS, and DELORES THOMPSON will anchor the discussion.

This is the 3rd year for this event targeted to the station’s core female demographic. It will be available for viewing on KBLX’s FACEBOOK LIVE. The discussion will focus on parenthood during the pandemic, finding your strength, the power of your vote, and marriage.

OM/PD ELROY SMITH said, “This event will allow our listeners to connect with resources and tools that will help them stay grounded and connected during these unprecedented times. In addition, our virtual approach will allow us to impact more women, not only in the BAY AREA, but beyond.”

For more information on registering for the event check here.

« see more Net News