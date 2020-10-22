Christmas Comes Early

GRAMMY and TONY AWARD winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor LESLIE ODOM, Jr. will make the yule even cooler, with the 11/6 release of "The Christmas Album" via S-CURVE RECORDS/BMG. The 10-track album features a collection of beloved traditional favorites together with newly penned, original tracks. CHRISTMAS comes early with the release of two new songs, “WINTER SONG” featuring TONY, EMMY, and GRAMMY AWARD winner CYNTHIA ERIVO and “Snow,” which is one of two original holiday singles on the album.

Familiar titles on the album include “LAST CHRISTMAS,” “O HOLY NIGHT,” and more. The album also features LESLIE’s version of the seasonal classic, “LITTLE DRUMMER BOY,” performed with the MZANSI YOUTH CHOIR, who offer a beautiful, youthful sound, providing a unique blend of energy, spirit, and devotion to SOUTH AFRICAN music. BROADWAY star, singer, actress, and LESLIE’s wife, NICOLETTE ROBINSON, joins him on a traditional Chanukah song, “Ma’oz Tzur,” which pays homage to their own diverse, extended family.

Commenting about the album, LESLIE said, “Man lemme tell you...we sang our hearts on this album. We needed to. I believe you’ll hear it and feel it when you listen.” "The Christmas Album" marks Leslie’s second holiday release.

At the same time, LESLIE ODOM Jr's duet with SIA "Cold" is dropping at Hot AC radio. Listen to that here.

Here's the Tracklist:

Snow

Last Christmas

Little Drummer Boy (feat. Mzansi Youth Choir)

Winter Song (feat. Cynthia Erivo)

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

O Holy Night

Ma’oz Tzur (feat. Nicolette Robinson)

Mele Kalikimaka (feat. The Walls Group & Michea Walls)

Auld Lang Syne

Heaven & Earth

