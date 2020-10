Rock KSLX In The Afternoon

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock KSLX/PHOENIX has a rare opening for afternoon drive with the exit of PETE CUMMINGS last month.

KSLX OM/Brand Content Dir. DAVID MOORE told ALL ACCESS, “This is the first full-time air talent position open at KSLX in over five years. We are looking for the best.”

If you think you have the chops, visit the Hubbard Careers portal (Ref. #20-1236).

« see more Net News