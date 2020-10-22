New Conservative Talk

VP BROADCASTING has fired up a FM Conservative Talk station to serve ALLENTOWN and PENNSYLVANIA's LEHIGH VALLEY. VP BROADCASTING WHOL-A-W295CR/ALLENTOWN, PA-WEST-A-W288DS/EASTON, PA-W258BM/BETHLEHEM, PA along with WHOL-A are now THE TALK 106.9FM & 1600 AM.

THE ANSWER WITH JOE LIGOTTA is featured weekday mornings from 6-9a. The remainder of the weekday schedule is:

9a - noon: CHAD BENSON

noon - 3p: DANA LOESCH

3-6p: BEN SHAPIRO

6 - 9p: MARK LEVIN

On weekends the stations will play Classic Rock music.

"DIAMOND BOY" LUIS TORRES has been named PD and commented, "I’m excited for the trust VICTOR has in me and for the opportunity VP BROADCASTING is giving me to bring a new outlet and style to the LEHIGH VALLEY. I believe this mix of the new generation of Talk combined with Classic Rock music is what the area had been missing."

