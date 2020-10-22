Five Finger Death Punch On 'Today's Hard Rock'

Beginning this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd, PANDORA is launching "FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: BACKSTAGE" on their "Today’s Hard Rock" station.

The band handpicked tracks which includes a mix of their own music along with artists that they've toured with and love with comments on the songs like a “Guest DJ." The artists include BAD WOLVES, SLIPKNOT, RAMMSTEIN, LINKIN PARK, OZZY OSBOURNE, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and more.

Check out the link to "Today’s Hard Rock" here.

