Pandora Launching 'Five Finger Death Punch: Backstage'
October 22, 2020 at 10:42 AM (PT)
Beginning this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd, PANDORA is launching "FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: BACKSTAGE" on their "Today’s Hard Rock" station.
The band handpicked tracks which includes a mix of their own music along with artists that they've toured with and love with comments on the songs like a “Guest DJ." The artists include BAD WOLVES, SLIPKNOT, RAMMSTEIN, LINKIN PARK, OZZY OSBOURNE, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and more.
Check out the link to "Today’s Hard Rock" here.