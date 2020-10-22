Daniel

GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL has promoted morning co-host DC DANIEL to Brand Mgr., replacing "BIG RICK" DANIELS, who resigned in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/18), and joined REISING RADIO PARTNERS WYGB (KORN COUNTRY 100.3)/ FRANKLIN, IN for mornings this month. DANIEL is also Brand Mgr. for sister stations Top 40 WKMX and AC W299BX-FM (MUSIC 107.7). He will retain his role as morning co-host on WTVY's "JEROME & DC" show, but KATO will replace DANIEL in afternoons on WKMX.

Prior to GULF SOUTH, DANIEL spent over two decades in ST. LOUIS as co-host of WKBQ and, later, WKKX's “STEVE & DC" morning show. Previously, KATO has worked at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHKS/DALLAS and KSLZ/ST LOUIS, and MAGIC BROADCASTING WILN/PANAMA CITY, FL.

“Exciting changes are happening in the DOTHAN, AL market” said GM BRYAN HOLLADAY. “DC has improved KMX significantly over the last two years, and we’re excited to watch the energy carry over to WTVY.”

“I love working for BRYAN HOLLADAY and the radio people of DOTHAN," said DANIEL. "It’s so refreshing to work for owners that believe in talent as well as treating people right, and believe in radio! Best of all, I don’t have to start house hunting."

