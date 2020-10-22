L-R: Morgan, Smith, Duval (Photo: Jessica Amerson)

NASHVILLE-based organization THE GIRLS OF NASHVILLE (GON), created to celebrate female artists in MUSIC CITY, will hold a virtual songwriters round in partnership with SPOTIFY and SONA on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27th at 7p (CT) to benefit the SONGWRITER FUND. The round will feature performances by founders CAITLYN SMITH, HEATHER MORGAN and MAGS DUVAL, in addition to special guests CAM, LINDSAY ELL, NICOLLE GALYON, LJ, BONNIE MCKEE, LORI MCKENNA, SASHA SLOAN, TIERA and HAILEY WHITTERS.

Watch the livestream on YOUTUBE here or on FACEBOOK here.

“THE GIRLS OF NASHVILLE shows have always been filled with celebration and connection," said SMITH, MORGAN and DUVAL in a joint statement. "Our driving force has always been to find ways to give back to the community charitably, while lifting up our writer community and giving songs a platform to be heard. We are so grateful to SPOTIFY and SONA for helping us to make both of those goals come to fruition with our livestream on TUESDAY.”

