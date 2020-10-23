Artist Republik Partners With Soundbridge



ARTIST REPUBLIK has inked a partnership deal with well-known digital audio workstation SOUNDBRIDGE to launch its full service music distribution and production hub. The deal enables over 200k monthly SOUNDBRIDGE users to enable integrated distribution through ARTIST REPUBLIK’s platform. SOUNDBRIDGE users can then distribute their music independently through ARTIST REPUBLIK.

ARTIST REPUBLIK’s distribution service works massively in favor of the artist by offering affordable pricing, 50+ leading streaming platforms to distribute to and enable users to keep 100% of their royalties without charging any recurring fees.

The partnership will appeal to producers of all genres; SOUNDBRIDGE maintains a similar ethos to ARTIST REPUBLIK in the way that it allows easy access to all essential tracking, sequencing, editing and mixing features. On top of that, they meet all professional industry standards and offer complete third-party VST and low-latency/high-fidelity audio driver support.

ARTIST REPUBLIK is free to join and allows users all the resources they need in areas such as production, distribution, marketing, live shows and more. This partnership with SOUNDBRIDGE is only one of many ways that ARTIST REPUBLIK is providing a complete ecosystem for the independent artist in one location.

