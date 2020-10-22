WLLD's Moneybagg O And 'Rays Said Sum'

Fresh off of TAMPA's STANLEY CUP win with the TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING, BEASLEY Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA is back with an anthem for their TAMPA BAY RAYS, who are battling the LOS ANGELES DODGERS in the 2020 WORLD SERIES.

WLLD PD/morning host ORLANDO DAVIS commented, "We’re at it again. This time, at the urging of the audience. The TAMPA BAY RAYS fans, urged our WiLD team to get to work, and offer an anthem, for our baseball success, just as we’d done for our STANLEY CUP Champion, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING. Therefore, "Rays Said Sum” was born. We feel it’s another cog, in the wheel, quickly propelling us to the nickname of CHAMPA BAY!"

"Rays Said Sum", set to MONEYBAGG YO's hit "Said Sum", was written and produced by DAVIS and WiLD 94.1's TOMMY CARROZZA. Check out WiLD 94.1's MONEYBAGG O and "Rays Said Sum" here.

« see more Net News