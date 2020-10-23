Save Our Stages

YOUTUBE MUSIC and the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION (NIVA) have raised more than $1.8 million so far in efforts to help save independent venues across the country. The #SOSFEST funds raised to date are inclusive of donations made via YOUTUBE GIVING’s DONATE button, the SAVE OUR STAGES website, text to donate and #SOSFEST merch.



Together with world-renowned artists, venues and music fans, #SOSFEST is helping amplify NIVA’s SAVE OUR STAGES advocacy efforts and raise funds for its nationwide, need-based grant program to provide relief for independent venues as they fight to hold on until the SOS ACT is passed in CONGRESS. With views already in the millions, fans can continue to donate and support these venues by revisiting the #SOSFEST performances on the participating artists’ official YOUTUBE channels and clicking the donate button on the page.



#SOSFEST, a three-day innovative virtual music festival and fundraising event, featured all original concert sets from more than 35 artists who recorded live performances from more than 25 of the nation's most historic independent music venues. Fans that missed the event or want to relive these epic performances can watch on demand by visiting their favorite artists’ official YOUTUBE channels. Check out MARSHMELLO and DEMI LOVATO or PHOEBE BRIDGERS at L.A.'s historic TROUBADOUR, THE REVIVALISTS at NEW ORLEANS’ TIPITINA'S, the BLACK PUMAS at AUSTIN’s THE PARISH, or THE LUMINEERS at the BOULDER THEATER, and many more.

