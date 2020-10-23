Y100.7 Jams The Vote

iHEARTMEDIA Hip-Hop & R&B WKKV (V100.7)/MILWAUKEE will host YOUR VOTE IS YOUR VOICE.

It's a special broadcast with Senator/VP candidate KAMALA HARRIS on the importance of voting; what to expect at the polls, deadlines for voting absentee, and more. It will air on MONDAY, OCTOBER 26th from 6-7p (CT).

The on air event will be hosted by V100.7's BAILEY COLEMAN and REGGIE BROWN. The Q&A portion of the program will be moderated by MILWAUKEE ELECTION COMMISSION Exec. Dir. CLAIRE WOODALL-VOGG.

PD/PM drive REGGIE BROWN said, “The 2020 presidential election may be the most consequential in our country’s history. It’s important to make sure all our voices are heard, and we want to ensure that our listeners are equipped with the information they need in terms of deadlines, what to expect at the polls, rules of voting absentee and more.”

Listeners will be encouraged to text questions to (414) 799-1007 or join the conversation live via V100.7’s FACEBOOK or INSTAGRAM pages.

