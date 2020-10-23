After Midtown

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter duo AFTER MIDTOWN, comprised of ADAM ERNST and MICHAEL ROTUNDO, to a worldwide publishing deal. The duo released their self-written debut EP, "Boys Like Us," TODAY (10/23). They're managed by THE CORE ENT's CHIEF ZARUK, SIMON TIKHMAN and 10TH STREET ENT's SCOTT FRAZIER and CHRIS NILSSON.

“ADAM and MICHAEL have a way of weaving their broad influences into a Country/Alternative Rock gumbo that results into infectious, sing-along choruses with all the heart of what makes Country music so special," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "On behalf of all of us at SONY/ATV, we are fired up to welcome AFTER MIDTOWN to the team.”

"Finding an atmosphere where our creativity is understood and appreciated was important to us, and we know we found that with RUSTY and [VP/Creative] ANNA [WEISBAND] at Sony/ATV,” said the duo's ERNST and ROTUNDO in a joint statement. "We feel blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing team all the way around.”

