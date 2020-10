Cooper

UNITED TALENT AGENCY has signed TEXAS native ROSS COOPER to its roster, with CASS SCRIPPS and KALEB TOOKER as agents. COOPER is expected to release a new studio album, "Chasing Old Highs," on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26th, 2021.

COOPER has released two of the 11 tracks to be included on the album. Listen to "Hello Sunshine" here, and "South Of The Angels" here.

