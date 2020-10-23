Stevens (Photo: Angela Talley)

Country artist RAY STEVENS has renewed his contract with CURB RECORDS after a hiatus. The first project under the new deal is a newly recorded, 50th anniversary edition of STEVENS' GRAMMY-winning (for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance, Male) #1 hit song from 1970, "Everything Is Beautiful," set to release on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th. Later this month, two versions of the single will be released -- a traditional recording and a second track that incorporates the patriotic "United We Stand," first recorded by THE BROTHERHOOD OF MAN.

"I’m excited to be back on CURB, and look forward to having the help of a great team in my corner," said STEVENS.

