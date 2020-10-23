Twitch Adds New Show

Twitch is adding original interactive programming through a partnership with COMPLEX NETWORKS. Three new interactive shows from COMPLEX will join TWITCH with the first being THE DAILY DRIFT hosted by TINO COCHINO (WEDNESDAY/FRIDAY) and HANNAH RAD (TUESDAY/THURSDAY). The pop culture show will catch view up on news missed during the school day. The show will allow users to decide what topics or trends to cover by chiming in via the live TWITCH chat.

THE DAILY DRIFT premieres OCTOBER 27. The show airs TUESDAYS through FRIDAYS at 3p Eastern.

