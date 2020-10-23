New station

After testing its signal for a week, TORRES MEDIA CKOU (93.7 K COUNTRY)/GEORGINA, ONTARIO is set to debut live with air personalities on MONDAY, OCTOBER 26th, playing “today’s best Country.” TORONTO radio and television veteran DAN POLLARD is the station’s GM and afternoon drive host. COLETON MACDONALD, who most recently was an Account Mgr. at TORRES sister station CIDG (REBEL 101.7)/OTTAWA, hosts mornings.

The station’s web site is here. Listen live here.

« see more Net News