Federal Communications Commission

The FCC's ACCESS TO CAPITAL WORKING GROUP along with its ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON DIVERSITY AND DIGITAL EMPOWERMENT and the MEDIA BUREAU will co-host a virtual symposium, "Path To Media Ownership And Sustainability," on NOVEMBER 6th from 9a to 5p, (ET) The symposium will examine access to capital for small and diverse broadcasters. The event will be convened virtually via WEBEX and will be available to the public streaming at www.fcc.gov/live.

The symposium will feature broadcasters and lenders discussing how to obtain financing for broadcast station transactions in today’s challenging financial circumstances, as well as experts discussing the history of the previous broadcast tax certificate policy and the potential for a new tax certificate policy to increase broadcast ownership diversity. The symposium will also include presentations from NIELSEN GLOBAL MEDIA on ratings measurements for multi-ethnic broadcast stations, and a discussion of how small and diverse broadcasters can attract increased advertising revenue.

Finally, Congressional staff members will provide updates on pending legislation intended to increase diverse media ownership.

« see more Net News