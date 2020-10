Happy Birthday

BROOKDALE PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WBJB/MONMOUTH, NJ has been on the air for 45 years and starting MONDAY (10/26), the station will go on a musical journey visiting the last 45 years in music while the raise $45,000!

They are asking listeners to sponsor a year that is special to them, and support public radio and be a part of the celebration!

Check out the site, here!

