Jay-Z (Photo: Debbie Wong / Shutterstock

CALIVA, a cannabis store and online marketer/seller of marijuana, edibles and oils is the home of Grammy Award-winning billionaire rapper and entrepreneur JAY-Z's new cannabis line, MONOGRAM which launched on FRIDAY (10/23). JAY-Z became CALIVA's Chief Brand Strategist last year.

CNN reports, "No info on the site on a release date for MONOGRAM, but encourages customers to signup to be "first in line for the drop."

JAY-Z added a new playlist entitled "MONOGRAM: Sounds From The Grow Room" was also released on his streaming service platform, TIDAL. Music from BOB MARLEY, THE BEATLES and RIHANNA are featured. The site says, "MONOGRAM marks a new chapter in cannabis defined by dignity, care and consistency. It is a collective effort to bring you the best, and a humble pursuit to discover what the best truly means."

CALIVA CEO DENNIS O'MALLEY is quoted on CNN as saying, "We think this is a sea (of) change in terms of the visibility to the industry. We take this partnership with a lot of responsibility, a lot of humility, a lot of accountability moving forward."

MONOGRAM joins a growing number of celebrity-designed marijuana lines including those from SNOOP DOGG, WHOOPI GOLDBERG and MARTHA STEWART.

« see more Net News