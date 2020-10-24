Walker Album Cover

The industry is mourning TEXAS music legend JERRY JEFF WALKER, who died on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd at the age of 78 following a battle with throat cancer, according to the ASSOCIATED PRESS. The singer/songwriter authored the pop hit “Mr.Bojangles.” In addition to releasing his own music and writing songs recorded by others, WALKER and his wife formed and ran independent music label TRIED & TRUE MUSIC since 1986.

After moving FROM NEW YORK to AUSTIN in 1971, “WALKER had an outsize impact on the Country music scene there, helping to create genre known as ‘outlaw Country’ — a sort of blend between rock and folk — which was also popularized by WILLIE NELSON and others around the same time,” NPR reports, also noting that he released 36 albums in his career.

He is survived by his wife OF 46 years, SUSAN, son, DJANGO, and daughter, JESSIE JANE. Fans ranging from former President BILL CLINTON and newsman DAN RATHER to fellow musicians paid tribute to WALKER on social media.

I was saddened to hear about the passing of Jerry Jeff Walker. I’ll never forget seeing him at the Armadillo music hall in Austin in 1972, or his performance for my 1992 campaign the night before Election Day. He was a true original, and his music will live on. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 24, 2020

Sad word comes this morning that my friend and neighbor Jerry Jeff Walker has passed away. My condolences to his wonderful wife Susan and all his friends and family. He was a brilliant songwriter, singer, musician, and all around good guy. He will be missed. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 24, 2020

Lost my buddy @jerryjeffwalker last night! One of the great Lone Star bad asses - gave me a gig in the 70s when he was the king in my neck of the woods- Adios Amigo - tell @GuyClarkKCA I said hey- RIP- — Kix Brooks (@KixBrooks) October 24, 2020

Jerry Jeff Walker has left the building.

Damn.

RIP. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 24, 2020

blastin Jerry Jeff Walker records while cookin dinner tonight. ride high wild one pic.twitter.com/bzctN2HmtZ — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 24, 2020

Jerry Jeff Walker had a tremendous impact on my musical journey. His music broadened the definition of Country music which opened my eyes to the infinite possibilities one has when writing a song. I think we'll all miss him. He was one of a kind.



REK — Robert Earl Keen (@robertearlkeen) October 25, 2020

RIP Jerry Jeff Walker. Great Gonzos was one of the first cd’s that I bought. Growing up his music was a staple in the Manning household. — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 24, 2020

