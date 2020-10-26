Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: 24kGoldn, Iann Dior #1; Surf Mesa/Emilee Top 3; AJR Top 15; Chris Brown/Young Thug Top 20; Bieber/Benny Surge; Ariana Returns

* COLUMBIA scores back to back #1 songs on the top 40 chart as 24KGOLDN moves 3*-1* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and is +1828 spins

* SURF MESA and EMILEE are top 3 with "ily (i love you baby,)" moving 5*-3* and +860 spins

* AVA MAX is up 1062 spins inside the top 10, going 9*-8* with "Kings & Queens"

* AJR enter the top 15 with "Bang," up 16*-15* and +574 spins

* DUA LIPA has a big spin growth week with "Levitating," up 1286 spins while moving 18*-17*, featuring DABABY

* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG go top 20 with "Go Crazy," up 23*-20* and +716 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER & BENNY BLANCO soar 36*-22* with "Lonely," up 2171 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE returns with "Positions" at 28* - with 2288 first week spins

* BEBE REXHA and DOJA CAT land a strong debut at 34* with "Baby, I'm Jealous," up 1193 spins

* HARRY STYLES and MADISON BEER also debut

Rhythmic: Drake/Lil Durk Hold #1 Spot; 24kGoldn/Iann Dior Runner Up; Internet Money Top 10; Chloe X Halle, Jhene Aiko/H.E.R. Top 15

* DRAKE and LIL DURK hold the top spot with "Laugh Now Cry Later" for a 5th week

* 24KGOLDN is the runner up with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, up 3*-2* and +541 spins

* INTERNET MONEY surges into the top 10 with "Lemonade," up 12*-9*, featuring GUNNA, TOLIVER, and NAV, is up 600 spins

* CHLOE X HALLE are top 15 as "Do It" moves 16*-14*

* JHENE AIKO and H.E.R. are now top 15 with "B.S.," up 20*-15* and up 337 spins

* POP SMOKE, LIL BABY, and DA BABY's "For The Night" is top 20, moving 22*-17* and is up 525 spins

* ROD WAVE also enters the top 20 with "Rags2Riches," featuring ATR SON SON, up 21*-19*

* 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN' (featuring DRAKE) surge 35*-24* with "Mr. Right Now," up 569 spins

* G-EAZY is the lone new entry at 38* with "Hate The Way," featuring BLACKBEAR

Urban: Drake/Lil Durk Hold #1; Pop Smoke/50/Roddy Top 3; Young Dolph/Megan Top 5; K Camp, Jacquees Top 15

* DRAKE and LIL DURK continue their multi-format #1 at Rhythmic and Urban with "Laugh Now Cry Later"

* POP SMOKE, 50 CENT, and RODDY RICCH go top 3 with "The Woo," up 4*-3* and are +251 spins

* YOUNG DOLPH hits the top 5 with "RNB," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION

* K CAMP and JACQUEES enter the top 15 with "What's On Your Mind," up 16*-15* and +139 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION and YOUNG THUG are top 20, moving 22*-17* with "Don't Stop" - up 447 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT also goes top 20 with "FRANCHISE," up 21*-19*, featuring YOUNG THUG and M.I.A. and was +254 spins

* 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN' (featuring DRAKE) have the top debut at 32* with "Mr. Right Now," up 569 spins

* TY DOLLA $IGN (featuring NICKI MINAJ), CORDAE (featuring RODDY RICCH), and TREY SONGZ also debut

Hot AC: Gabby Barrett/Charlie Puth Hold #1 Spot; Jawsh x Jason x BTS Top 5; Ava Max Top 10; Mendes, Sam Smith Top 15

* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "I Hope"

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO X BTS are now top 5 with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," up 6*-5* and are +436 spins

* AVA MAX goes top 10 with "Kings & Queens," rising 12*-10* and is +499 spins

* SHAWN MENDES goes top 15 in his fourth week on the chart with "Wonder," moving 16*-12* and is +347 spins

* SAM SMITH also enters the top 15 with "Diamonds," rising 17*-14* and is +171 spins

* BTS climbs into the top 20 with "Dynamite," up 21*-19* and +251 spins

* SURF MESA and EMILEE enter the top 20 with "ily (i love you baby)," up 24*-20* and is up 481 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and BENNY BLANCO have the top debut at 25* with "Lonely," rising 533 spins

* DUA LIPA also scores an impressive debut at 27* with "Levitating," up 290 spins

* LANY enters at 40* with "If This Is The Last Time"

Active Rock: Corey Taylor Takes Top Spot; AC/DC, I Prevail, Royal Blood, Five Finger Grow Triple Digit Spins; Greta Van Fleet Top 15;

* COREY TAYLOR lands his first chart topper as a solo artist as "Black Eyes Blue," moves 2*-1*

* Five songs in the top 25 have triple digit spin gains

* AC/DC holds at 3* with "Shot In The Dark," up 226 spins

* I PREVAIL go 8*-6* with "Every Time You Leave," up 105 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD move 14*-11* with "Trouble's Coming," climbing 127 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET are top 15 in their third week after jumping 17*-13* with "My Way, Soon," up 238 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH move to 21* with "Living The Dream," up 109 spins

* BLACK STONE CHERRY debuts

Alternative: All Time Low Hold Top Spot; Peach Tree, I Don't Know Up Triple Digits; Royal & The Serpent Top 10

* ALL TIME LOW return spend another week in the top spot with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, having topped the chart six of the last seven weeks

* DAYGLOW and WALLOWS remain at 3* and 4* respectively and both were up just shy of 100 spins

* PEACH TREE RASCALS (8*-7*) and I DON'T KNOW BUT THEY FOUND ME (9*-8*) have big triple digit gains of 202 and 173 spins respectively

* ROYAL & THE SERPENT are top 10 with "Overwhelmed," up 15*-10* and +243 spins

* CANNONS move 16*-11* and are +216 spins with "Fire For You"

* ROYAL BLOOD enter the top 20 with "Trouble's Coming," up 18*-15* and are +234 spins

* BEABADOOBEE is top 20 with "Care," up 21*-20* and are +90 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT surge 34*-21* with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)" - up 344 spins

* SHAED have the top debut at 30* with "No Other Way," up 317 spins

* RITT MOMNEY enters at 32* with "Put Your Records On," and is +315 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR debut at 37* with "My Ex's Best Friend"

Triple A: Tame Impala New #1; Springsteen Top 5; Dayglow, Monsters Top 10

* TAME IMPALA take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Is It True"

* BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN goes top 5 with "Letter To You," up 6*-5* and is +49 spins

* DAYGLOW goes top 10 with "Can I Call You Tonight?," rising 11*-8* and is +83 spins

* OF MONSTERS AND MEN are back inside the top 10 with "Visitor," moving 12*-10* and +63

* TOM PETTY and CHRIS STAPLETON go top 15

* FLEET FOXES and BELLE MT. enter the top 20

* BASTILLE, MICHIGANDER, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, KURT VILE, and KATHLEEN EDWARDS all debut

« see more Net News