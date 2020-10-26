New Podcast

Progressive magazine THE NATION's latest podcast is a 10-episode series examines the problems underlying the U.S. political system and the potential for change. "SYSTEM CHECK" is hosted by THE NATION columnist MELISSA HARRIS-PERRY and editorial board member DORIAN WARREN and debuts OCTOBER 30th with the first part of a two-episode look at the voting system.

“As a longtime admirer of MELISSA HARRIS-PERRY, I’m delighted she’s come back home to THE NATION. And equally delighted that DORIAN WARREN, whose brilliance has illuminated many NATION editorial board meetings, has decided to stop hiding his light under that bushel,” said Editor D.D. GUTTENPLAN. “Together they bring formidable political wisdom, cultural savvy, and incredible energy to a conversation that no one who cares about building a better world will want to miss.”

“The systems that shape our lives aren’t working for the vast majority of people in this country -- MELISSA and DORIAN know this, it’s something they’ve grappled with for years, and it’s something they're committed to changing,” said Exec. Producer FRANK REYNOLDS. “That’s what this show is all about: Imagining the future we want to live in, and working like hell in the present to make it happen. I am so grateful that we’ll have MELISSA and DORIAN as our guides through this necessary, transformative work. I’m also thrilled to be working again with SOPHIA STEINERT-EVOY, our producer and my former colleague on THE NATION’s NEXT LEFT podcast. This team is going to make the time between the election and the inauguration one of listening, learning, planning, and fighting for the future we deserve.”

“I have assiduously avoided all broadcast media for nearly four years, but I just couldn’t pass up an opportunity to come home to THE NATION,” said HARRIS-PERRY. “THE NATION is the first place I penned a column. THE NATION has supported my work with student journalists. THE NATION has developed and amplified many of the thinkers and writers I rely on to understand the world. I am thrilled that DORIAN and I have this opportunity to add our voices to their meaningful work. I learn something new every single time I talk with DORIAN. Partnering with him to host this podcast is just an excuse for me to have more opportunities to enjoy his humor and intellect.”

“For 20 years, MELISSA has been like the sister I never had, but always wish I did,” added WARREN. “Between her sheer brilliance, her deep skepticism of what passes for conventional political wisdom, her groundedness in the everyday struggles of marginalized folk, and her rib-tickling sense of humor, it’s like taking a ‘smart pill’ every time I talk to her. Partnering with her on this podcast is a joy to make meaning together of our chaotic world and cut through the daily noise. And, yes, smart hilarity will ensue.”

« see more Net News