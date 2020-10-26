Sold

COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. is selling Country WUDE (THE EAGLE 96.7 FM)/PORTVILLE, NY and W254BQ, W256BS, and W285ES/OLEAN, NY to KRISTIN CANTRELL's SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC (license) and SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA OF NY, INC. (assets) for $200,000.



In other filings with the FCC, EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is donating K244FJ/FORT SMITH, AR to RADIO BY GRACE, INC. EDGEWATER is also selling W244BQ/PARK RIDGE, IL to G2 MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $18,240.75.



J. MICHAEL WALLACE d/b/a WALLACE BROADCASTING COMPANY has applied for an STA to operate WFPA-A/FORT PAYNE, AL with an emergency long-wire antenna after its tower was destroyed in a storm in OCTOBER 2019; the ;long-wire will allow the station to return to the air before its license expires due to silence.

And ALELUYA BROADCASTING NETWORK has requested a Silent STA for K264CN/RICHMOND, TX (repairs).

« see more Net News