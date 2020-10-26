WBGO Unionizes

Staffers at NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK have unionized, creating a 22-member bargaining unit of producers and on-air staff after the station and SAG-AFTRA agreed on a card-check vote. The staff initiated the unionization move in SEPTEMBER.

SAG-AFTRA Pres. GABRIELLE CARTERIS said, "This is an exciting time for WBGO and SAG-AFTRA. We fully support them in their mission to fight for a fair contract, and we look forward to building this new relationship with WBGO content creators and their listening community. Our strength is in our unity."

A statement from the WBGO organizing committee said, “We share WBGO’s mission to serve as a cultural beacon that educates and entertains a wide local, national and international audience with high-quality broadcast programming. Together, we can create conditions at WBGO that will ensure all our voices are heard and improve all of our work. We want to have the best culture in public radio. We approach this process in a spirit of collaboration and professionalism.”

