It Got Big!

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rocker WBFX (101.3 THE BREW)/GRAND RAPIDS flips to Classic Hits, and is now the “Fun Hits You Know”, on the new BIG 101.3 FM.

“We discovered that in WEST MICHIGAN, no station was playing a lot of these great hits” said Market Pres. TIM FEAGAN. “These are hit songs that everyone knows and are fun to hear again an again.”

“Our goal is to play iconic hits that everyone knows and can sing along to regardless of age.” said VP/Operation and Programing DAVE TAFT. “Most important is that they are just fun to listen to”.

