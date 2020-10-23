Voter Reach Analysis

In his latest WESTWOOD ONE blog post, WWO/CUMULUS Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD argues that AM/FM radio, and not digital/social, is where political ad spending should go when TV and YOUTUBE are sold out.

BOUVARD cites a NIELSEN analysis that voter reach was not increased when an ad budget was shifted from 80% TV-20% digital to 70% TV-30% digital, but shifting 20% to AM/FM radio increased voter reach to 91%, with much of the increase -- a tripling -- among light TV viewers, whom NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH says represent 38% of voters. In addition, BOUVARD points to a NIELSEN study showing that connected TV is also unable to move the needle for voter reach.

