Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for OCTOBER 19-25 saw UNITED HEALTHCARE swap spots with GEICO to take top honors. iHEARTMEDIA promos took three slots in the top 10, one for iHEARTRADIO and two for podcasts ("STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW" and "13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN"), while JOE BIDEN's campaign took the number 10 spot.

The Top 10:

UNITEDHEALTHCARE (last week #2; 58937 instances) GEICO (#1: 44579) PROGRESSIVE (#4; 42461) T-MOBILE BUSINESS (#13, 37882) JOSH CLARK/STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (#39; 37120) 13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN (--; 36464) VICKS (#7, 34022) iHEARTRADIO ( #10; 32130) THE HOME DEPOT (#5, 30500) JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT (#15; 29860)

« see more Net News