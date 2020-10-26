Same Show, New Network

MICHAEL FRANTI's "STAY HUMAN" podcast has joined the AMERICAN SONGWRITER PODCAST NETWORK. FRANTI, the musician/activist, and ACTIVIST ARTISTS MANAGEMENT started the weekly show in MAY as an independent podcast. The show shares a title with a MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD 2001 album and FRANTI's more recent documentary film.

“I’m super excited to be involved in the AMERICAN SONGWRITER PODCAST NETWORK, because I fell in love with songwriting when I was a teenager,” said FRANTI. “I love to hear the stories of how artists find new ways to create, to speak what’s in their heart, and to share it with others. I think if you listen to any of the podcasts on this network, whether you’re a songwriter or not, you are going to find food for your soul and mind -- and laughter for your heart.”

“The STAY HUMAN podcast is all about the belief that I have that there’s no one you wouldn’t love if you knew their story,” added FRANTI. “We have guests from all walks of life, but in particular, people who are cultural creatives -- people who through their music, their art, their entrepreneurship, or their activism are doing things to actively change the world. We think you are going to love it, and I can’t wait for you to give us a listen and let us know what you do to stay human.”



“MICHAEL FRANTI's STAY HUMAN podcast is a perfect fit for the AMERICAN SONGWRITER family,” said AMERICAN SONGWRITER COO DAN WISE. “His in-depth conversations are inspiring, insightful and bring a positive energy that is hard to find anywhere else.”



“MICHAEL FRANTI offers a unique frame of reference to his projects, activism, and songwriting that is felt and heard in his music, poetry and podcast,” states AMERICAN SONGWRITER Editor-in-Chief DALLAS JACKSON. “Signing STAY HUMAN to the AMERICAN SONGWRITER Podcast Network is an exciting partnership for us as we continue our mission to become genre-agnostic and shine the light on the music space as a whole.”

