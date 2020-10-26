Keriann Worley

ALL ACCESS has confirmed through a company spokesperson that ENTERCOM SVP/Market Mgr KERIANN WORLEY has made a personal decision and resigned her post that she's had since the takeover of the former CBS RADIO cluster. The seven-station cluster includes Country WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9), Top 40 WPOW (POWER 96), AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM), Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK) and others.

No word on her day-to-day replacement, but ENTERCOM Regional SVP CLAUDIA MENEGUS, based in ORLANDO, will oversee the MIAMI market while WORLEY's replacement is sought.

WORLEY commented, “I have made the very difficult decision to leave my position as the SVP/Market Manager of MIAMI. Over the past three years I have been fortunate to lead the most talented team in the industry. It is now time for me to focus on my other goals and interests. There is no doubt this team will continue to innovate and accomplish amazing things. We achieved a lot together and it was an exciting ride.”

