Barnes

Recently launched NASHVILLE-based record label QUARTZ HILL RECORDS (NET NEWS 7/16) has signed flagship artist NATE BARNES. His debut single with the label, "You Ain't Pretty," co-written by BARNES, JIMMY YEARY and QUARTZ Hill partner JASON SELLERS, will release on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th.

“I knew there was something special about NATE the moment I met him,” said QUARTZ HILL RECORDS founder BENNY BROWN. “His voice, his songwriting, his personality and his whole presence. NATE's a hard worker and has spent his whole life doing manual labor. His music is honest and about real, hardworking people. He hasn’t been through the music industry machine – he is who he sings about and for. QUARTZ HILL is ‘all in’ for NATE BARNES.”

“I can’t express how excited I am to be working with BENNY, JASON, [CFO] PAUL [BROWN], [VP/Promotions & Marketing] APRIL [RIDER] and the entire team at QUARTZ HILL,” said BARNES. “I’ve always gone after what’s in my heart, working hard and never giving up on it, no matter what. To finally see this lifelong dream come true ... I’m just humbled and I can’t wait to get going!”

« see more Net News