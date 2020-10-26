Consent Decree

The FCC has reached more Consent Decrees with licensees resolving failures to upload political advertising request material to the stations' online public inspection files. The agreements allow the licensees to avoid fines by adhering to compliance plans.

The most recent Consent Decrees were with FRANKLIN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (Classic Rock WBCO-A and Classic Rock WQEL (Q92.7)/BUCYRUS, OH; Classic Rock WLVQ (Q FM 96) and AC WSNY (SUNNY 95)/COLUMBUS, OH, Classic Hits WNND (REWIND 103.5/104.3)/PICKERINGTON, OH, Classic Hits WNNP (REWIND 103.5/104.3)/RICHWOOD, OH, Hot AC WVMX (MIX 107.9)/WESTERVILLE, OH); RADIOHIO (Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS, OH); IMPACT RADIO, LLC (Classic Rock WBNO-F (B-ROCK 100.9)/BRYAN, OH and Classic Country WRCI-A (RIVER COUNTRY 97.1) and Classic Hits WLKM-F (95.9 THE MIX)//THREE RIVERS, MI); IRON RIVER COMMUNITY BROADCASTING (Classic Hits WIKB-F/IRON RIVER, MI); FORUM COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (Oldies WQXC-F (COOL 101)/ALLEGAN, MI); LATITUDE MEDIA, LLC (Adult Hits WCZY-F (MY 104.3)/MOUNT PLEASANT, MI and News-Talk WMMI/SHEPHERD, MI); MITTEN NEWS, LLC (News-Talk WHAK-A/ROGERS CITY, MI, News-Talk WJML-A/PETOSKEY, MI, News-Talk WJNL-A/KINGSLEY, MI, Rock WWMN (Q100)/THOMPSONVILLE, MI); WDLW RADIO, INC. (Oldies WDLW-A (KOOL KAT OLDIES 1380 AM & 98.9 FM)/LORAIN, OH); and WOBL RADIO, INC. (Classic Country WOBL-A (GOLD COUNTRY 1320 AM & 107.7 FM)/OBERLIN, OH).

