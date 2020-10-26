Tucker

NASHVILLE-based publishing company BANNER MUSIC has signed Country artist LOGAN TUCKER to a one-off song deal as part of its previously announced “BANNER Believers” program (NET NEWS 8/12). The song for which he was signed, “Back To My Boots,” was co-written and co-produced by BANNER MUSIC staff writers DANIEL KLEINDIENST and ALEX DOOLEY, and will be released on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th.

"We have had our eye on LOGAN TUCKER for over a year," said BANNER MUSIC CEO CAMILLA KLEINDIENST. "We are loving the songs he is writing in our office, and who he is as an artist and person. We seriously believe in LOGAN TUCKER."

"As an artist in NASHVILLE, all you want is a chance for your voice to be heard," said TUCKER. "BANNER MUSIC has given me that chance. I'm honored to be the next 'BANNER Believers' artist."

The “BANNER Believers” program is designed to give artists who write with the company’s staff songwriters a chance to get their music out “without all the strings attached of a typical deal,” according to a press release, and provide “the boost they need to advance their artist careers.”

