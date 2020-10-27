Whitney Houston (Feature Flash Photo Agency/Shutterstock)

WHITNEY HOUSTON’s GRAMMY-winning “I Will Always Love You” has officially crossed 1 billion views on YOUTUBE, making her the first solo artist. from the ‘90s to join the BILLION VIEWS club and fourth overall following GUNS N' ROSES’ “November Rain,” NIRVANA’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and THE CRANBERRIES’ “Zombie.”

Originally written and recorded by DOLLY PARTON in 1973, “I Will Always Love You” scored massive success in 1992 when WHITNEY HOUSTON recorded her version alongside her film debut in “The Bodyguard," one of the best-selling singles of all time.

“I Will Always Love You” has averaged over 350k views a day globally in 2020. Her OFFICIAL ARTIST CHANNEL has over 5.32M subscribers.

