Led by GRAMMY-winning composer, orchestrator, conductor and musician JEFF ELMASSIAN, music and sound design company ENDLESS NOISE has named DAVE CHAPMAN to the post of Creative Director and Partner.

CHAPMAN is a longtime music and audio producer, engineer and mixer who co-founded (along with SAMUEL CREAGER) UGLY DUCK STUDIOS in BOSTON in 2013. Among the now L.A-based UGLY DUCK’s clients have been such high- profile companies as WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, LUCASARTS, NPR, the NEW YORK TIMES, BBC, COMCAST, MTV, AT&T, BUICK the HISTORY CHANNEL and more.

Said ELMASSIAN, "DAVE is an incomparable musician and producer with a multi-faceted command of both the creative and business needs of our clients. He’s worked in BOSTON for over a decade, where he built his own studio and developed both the knowledge of our field and the entrepreneurial spirit needed to help run ENDLESS NOISE.”

Added CHAPMAN, “I was a composer by training, and sort of fell into becoming an audio engineer as well in the early stages of my career. I met JEFF through a member of my family, and I began writing commercial music for him. After about five years of working with each other long distance, I had reached a point in my life where I was looking to move out of BOSTON, so I contacted JEFF about joining him at ENDLESS NOISE. We were determined to figure out a way to work together. That was a pivotal moment for both of us.”

