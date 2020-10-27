Radio Button Network

The RADIO BUTTON, long known for developing unique content from radio personalities, has a new branding slogan: “Personality for Eight Media”. For decades, the best audio creators have been AM/FM radio personalities. Today, those same content creators can offer unique content for not just radio, but seven others, including podcasts, livestreams, video, social media, email data base web'app interactive and live events.

RADIO BUTTON NETWORK co-President ADAM GOODMAN commented, “The geo-targeting technology makes any show local in ways never before available. Just the north side of town? Yes. The entire state? That too. It’s amazing.”

Co-President TJ added, “We can’t say everything we want to say on the radio alone and by using FM and these forms of media to find the best asset for presenting our ideas."

The RADIO BUTTON NETWORK works with personalities and radio ownership groups throughout the world to assist with making the eight media outlets as valuable as possible. For more information contact ADAM GOODMAN at (843) 212-6522 or ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com..

« see more Net News