No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database TUESDAY morning (10/27).

FIVE POINT RADIO, INC. requested a Silent STA for KELB-LP/LAKE CHARLES, LA due to damage from Hurricane Laura.

KEVIN J. YOUNGERS filed for an extension of his Silent STA for K233CH/GREELEY, CO while waiting for parts to be installed.

CREEK MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Gospel WDDO-A/PERRY, GA to THE GLORY MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $55,000.

And SUNRIVER BROADCASTING CORP. d/b/a FIELDS POND GROUP has closed on the sale of Sports KICE (FOX SPORTS 94.9 CENTRAL OREGON)/TERREBONNE, OR to THEDOVE MEDIA INC. for $315,000.

