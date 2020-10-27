Malinowski

BECORE VP/Business Development & Marketing Communications ROGER MALINOWSKI has joined NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES as VP/Business Development, based in LOS ANGELES and reporting to Pres./CEO CAROLYN GILBERT. MALINOWSKI will oversee development for the company and its new Digital Division, including its "Conference Cloud" virtual event service; at BECORE, MALINOWSKI worked with clients including COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR, NIKE, BBDO, RED BULL, and the NFL. He is also a GRAMMY-nominated musician and owner of the HUCK FINN JUBILEE Bluegrass music festival.

GILBERT said, “We’re thrilled to put ROGER MALINOWSKI’S marketing and business development experience to work for our clients and to expand our service base beyond our core customers in media and entertainment. His network of established relationships producing events for some of the biggest brands in the Consumer Packaging Goods sector will help drive the next stage of NUVOODOO’s growth. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome ROGER to the team.”

MALINOWSKI said, “NUVOODOO’s industry-leading research provides meaningful insights into the audience and customers our business clients wish to speak to and attract, with digital marketing tactics that not only find them where they are, but deliver content in the ways they consume it.. NUVOODOO also offers a complete host of services to create the most impactful virtual events, with platform has more in common with a premium television broadcast than a zoom call, and provides clients with a best-in-class 360-degree approach to creating seamless and memorable online events. Whether you need one or all of these services, the NUVOODOO team brings its deep experience in broadcasting to your event, ensuring it will be a success.”

