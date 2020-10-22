11/22 In LA

The 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS nominees were unveiled yesterday, with DUA LIPA announcing the first three categories. The show will air from THE MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY, NOV. 22nd at 8p (ET/PT) on ABC.

THE WEEKND and RODDY RICCH each received eight AMA nominations, including noms for Artist of the Year. MEGAN THEE STALLION scored five nominations, including the New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year categories. BAD BUNNY, JUSTIN BIEBER, LADY GAGA, TAYLOR SWIFT, DABABY and DOJA CAT all were given four nominations each.

