Virtual Benefit Concert

The ROBERT IRVINE FOUNDATION, focused on giving back to active military personnel and veterans, will hold a virtual concert, "Salute To Our Heroes" on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th. Country music artists JUSTIN MOORE, KELLIE PICKLER and CRAIG MORGAN, and rock artist MARC ROBERGE of O.A.R. will headline the event.

The concert will air on celebrity chef ROBERT IRVINE's FACEBOOK page, and feature stories from veterans and first responders whose lives have been impacted by the foundation, celebrity appearances, shout-outs and more.

Viewers will be encouraged to make a donation to the cause here.

