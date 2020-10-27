Big Machine Label Group And CreatiVets Partner

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and nonprofit CREATIVETS will continue their partnership with the release of upcoming EP "Veterans Day Special," due out on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6th via BIG MACHINE RECORDS. The three-track EP will feature the label's BRANTLEY GILBERT, as well as LOVE AND THEFT and KALSEY KULYK. It follows the release of debut album, "Veteran Songs" (NET NEWS 6/12).

CREATIVETS aims to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music, and particularly songwriting. BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP contributes to CREATIVETS through founders SCOTT and SANDI BORCHETTA'S MUSIC HAS VALUE FUND, as well as through publishing arm BIG MACHINE MUSIC, which serves as the co-publisher for CREATIVETS.

"We had an overwhelming response after the release of our album, 'Veteran Songs,' from veterans from around the country," said CREATIVETS co-founder and Executive Dir. RICHARD CASPER. "Veterans said they felt like every song was speaking directly to them, and that they felt like they weren’t alone in their thoughts and feelings. I have never been more excited to share these two stories of two amazing veterans that poured their heart out. I am also extremely thankful to BRANTLEY GILBERT and BIG MACHINE for adding an exclusive live version of BRANTLEY's #1 single, 'One Hell Of An Amen,' to this EP so we can reach more veterans than ever.”

