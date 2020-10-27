Winners named

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION revealed the winners TODAY (10/27) in the nine radio categories of the "54th Annual CMA Awards.” Country star LUKE COMBS surprised the winning radio stations and broadcast personalities early this morning with individual calls to reveal the news. “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” will air live from MUSIC CITY CENTER in NASHVILLE beginning at 7p (CT) on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th on ABC-TV.

The awards were spread out this year among eight radio stations and one syndicator. CMA members who are full-time, on-air personalities, and CMA member radio stations in the U.S. and Canada were eligible for the awards. Their entries were judged by a panel of distinguished broadcast professionals, representing all market sizes and regions. Here are the broadcast winners:

National Broadcast Personality

• “COUNTRY COUNTDOWN USA” (LON HELTON) – WESTWOOD ONE

Major Market Broadcast Personality

• “CHRIS CARR & COMPANY” (CHRIS CARR, KIA BECHT, and MCKAILA GRANNING) – KEEY/MINNEAPOLIS

Large Market Broadcast Personality

• “THE BIG DAVE SHOW (“BIG DAVE” CHANDLER, CHELSIE SHINKLE, JASON STATT and ASHLEY HEMPFLING) – WUBE/CINCINNATI

Medium Market Broadcast Personality

• “CLAY & COMPANY” (CLAY MODEN, ROB BANKS, and VAL TOWNSEND) – WYRK/BUFFALO

Small Market Broadcast Personality

• “OFFICER DON & DEANN” (“OFFICER DON” EVANS and DEANN STEPHENS) – WBUL/LEXINGTON

Major Market Station

• KSCS/DALLAS

Large Market Station

• KNCI/SACRAMENTO

Medium Market Station

• WUSY/CHATTANOOGA

Small Market Station

• WKXC/AUGUSTA, GA

