Getting Out The Vote

iHEARTMEDIA's initiative to encourage Americans to vote is coming into the final week with several new campaigns ready to launch.

The new initiatives include a PSA campaign with WHEN WE ALL VOTE voiced by MICHELLE OBAMA and airing on over 560 iHEART stations, launching TODAY (10/27); activations near early polling sites with WHEN WE ALL VOTE, with the organization's VP/Communications and Culture CRYSTAL CARSON appearing on iHEART"s national community affairs show; presenting media sponsor status for THURSDAY night's all-star TV and radio special "EVERY VOTE COUNTS: A CELEBRATION OF DEMOCRACY," hosted by ALICIA KEYS, AMERICA FERRERA, and KERRY WASHINGTON, airing on iHEART radio stations 9-10p (ET/PT); and participation in the NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE's #ReclaimYourVote campaign, with NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE Pres./CEO MARC MORIAL appearing on the national community affairs show. The additional campaigns join the existing "Why I'm Voting" PSA series with celebrities relating their voting stories, PSAs with DEMOCRACY WORKS, and iHEARTLATINO's voter registration drive.

“iHEART is committed to serving listeners and communities across the country and ensuring they have the information they need to vote in the upcoming election,” said Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “Our partnership with leading civic engagement organizations, including the NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE, DEMOCRACY WORKS, NAACP, GLOBAL CITIZEN, WHEN WE ALL VOTE and more, has allowed us to leverage their expertise in reaching voters in a very thoughtful and impactful way. Additionally, our creation of 'Why I’m Voting' has allowed us to represent a wide range of voices encouraging everyone to be sure to vote.”

