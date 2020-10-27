Zeta On The Move (photo: NOAA)

Following a bashing of the YUCATÁN PENINSULA in MEXICO, TROPICAL STORM ZETA is making its way toward the GULF COAST -- and residents are preparing for its landfall on WEDNESDAY according to WEATHER.COM.

Hurricane warnings (winds of 74 mph or stronger) are up from MORGAN CITY, LA to the MISSISSIPPI/ALABAMA border, including LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN, LAKE MAUREPAS, and metro NEW ORLEANS.

Stations in the targeted area are preparing for another onslaught of heavy wind, rain and deadly storm surge. ALL ACCESS will report on any outages and storm prep and coverage of ZETA. If you have info to submit, click here.

