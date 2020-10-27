-
Tropical Storm Zeta To Strengthen To Hurricane Force As It Takes Aim At New Orleans & Gulf Coast
October 27, 2020 at 8:54 AM (PT)
Following a bashing of the YUCATÁN PENINSULA in MEXICO, TROPICAL STORM ZETA is making its way toward the GULF COAST -- and residents are preparing for its landfall on WEDNESDAY according to WEATHER.COM.
Hurricane warnings (winds of 74 mph or stronger) are up from MORGAN CITY, LA to the MISSISSIPPI/ALABAMA border, including LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN, LAKE MAUREPAS, and metro NEW ORLEANS.
Stations in the targeted area are preparing for another onslaught of heavy wind, rain and deadly storm surge.