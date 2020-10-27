Lamar

TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT’s KENDRICK LAMAR has signed an exclusive, worldwide administration agreement with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG). LAMAR is a 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning rapper, songwriter and producer.



ANTHONY “TOP DAWG” TIFFITH said, “KENDRICK and I are excited for our new partnership with [UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP Chairman/CEO] JODY GERSON and UMPG. JODY was passionate from the jump - she fought to make this deal happen.”



JODY GERSON said, "KENDRICK LAMAR is not only one of the greatest lyricists that has ever lived, but he has done as much or more than any artist to promote much needed change in our society through music. I and my colleagues at UMPG are deeply honored to be afforded the opportunity to join KENDRICK, ANTHONY “TOP DAWG” TIFFITH and the [TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT] TDE family to help forward his unique and important vision."

LAMAR has released multiple No. 1 albums including:‘Damn’ and ‘To Pimp a Butterfly,’ ‘Untitled Unmastered,’ ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City’ and ‘Black Panther: The Album' soundtrack.

« see more Net News