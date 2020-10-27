Official Launch

After a soft launch earlier this year, a podcast hosted by attorney and longtime KABC-A/LOS ANGELES radio legal expert ROYAL OAKES and his son CONNOR, also an attorney, is making its formal launch. "TOO MANY LAWYERS," a look at legal issues behind the headlines, is on the REVOLVER PODCAST NETWORK and posts weekly.

ROYAL OAKES, who continues to host his short-form feature "BUNKER DIARIES" for radio syndication, said, “There is no shortage of big and complex stories for us to dive into, provide analysis and insight on, then what we are witnessing right now, from a new SUPREME COURT justice, COVID-19, social justice in our country and, of course, next week’s presidential election.”

CONNOR OAKES, who counters his father's libertarian opinions from a progressive angle, added, “It’s important to have a balance in perspective with the stories we discuss each week and let our listeners hear all sides on a given topic and story.”

