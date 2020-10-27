Stefani & Shelton (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's BLAKE SHELTON and INTERSCOPE's GWEN STEFANI, who are engaged after five years of dating. Both took to INSTGRAM to share the news with fans TODAY (10/27).

"Hey @GWENSTEFANI thanks for saving my 2020 ... And the rest of my life ... I love you. I heard a YES!" SHELTON posted. STEFANI shared the same photo with the caption, "Yes, please!"

