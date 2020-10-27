-
Tyler Farr And Wife Expecting Baby Girl
BROKEN BOW RECORDS/NIGHT TRAIN RECORDS' TYLER FARR is expecting a baby girl with wife HANNAH FARR, who he wed in 2016 (NET NEWS 10/11/2016).
He shared the news on INSTAGRAM TODAY (10/27), writing, "In one of the most stressful and challenging years of our lives, words cannot express how much hope and joy we have found in this baby girl. @hannahcfarr and I are excited to announce Baby FARR coming MARCH 2021!"
