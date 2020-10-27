Weekend Additions

HUBBARD RADIO Adult Standards KIXI-A/SEATTLE has added three shows from SMART TALK RADIO NETWORK, syndicated by SUN BROADCAST GROUP, for weekends.

The shows added by KIXI include "AROUND THE HOUSE WITH ERIC G." for SATURDAYS 9-11a (PT); "OUR AUTO EXPERT" for SATURDAYS 11a-1p; and "BARBEQUE NATION" for SUNDAYS 11a-1p.

“We have been considering the addition of targeted specialty programming to the weekends on legendary KIXI-AM, and feel that we have found the perfect partner with SUN BROADCAST GROUP and their SMART TALK RADIO NETWORK,” said HUBBARD SEATTLE DOS MICHAEL FASHANA. “OUR AUTO EXPERT, AROUND THE HOUSE and BARBEQUE NATION will provide quality content which will be ideal for both our listeners and advertisers.”

